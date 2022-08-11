MSSA: St Stanislaus ride on Bhisham’s brilliant brace

Bhisham did a Bend it like Beckham, scoring the opening goal off a 30-yard free-kick in the fourth minute. His swerving shot had the stamp of class written all over, as it evaded the outstretched hands of Christ Church goalkeeper Jai Haria and dipped into the far corner of the net

Bhisham Parmar of St Stanislaus (Bandra) shoots against Christ Church (Byculla) during an MSSA U-16 match at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Bhisham Parmar, 15, showed off some brilliant dead ball shooting skills by hitting the target twice to steer St Stanislaus (Bandra) to a fighting 2-1 win against a spirited Christ Church School (Byculla) in a boys’ U-16 Div-I match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi Ground, Borivli, on Wednesday.

Bhisham did a Bend it like Beckham, scoring the opening goal off a 30-yard free-kick in the fourth minute. His swerving shot had the stamp of class written all over, as it evaded the outstretched hands of Christ Church goalkeeper Jai Haria and dipped into the far corner of the net.

Christ Church fought back and restored parity with Abdaar Chasmawala finding the back of the net in the 19th minute. However, immediately after resumption Bhisham was fouled in the area and referee Buddha Bhushan pointed to the spot. Bhisham confidently converted the penalty, sending goalkeeper Jai the wrong way, to help Stanislaus regain the lead, which they held on till the final whistle.

Bisham was mighty pleased to guide his team to their second win of the tournament. “I’m happy that we won both our matches. This one was tougher as Christ Church were a much stronger opponent than Army Public School [Colaba]. I am glad that my efforts helped us win,” he said.

In another match, Rajkumar Pathak’s lone strike (26th minute) helped St Lawrence HS (Kandivli) beat Army Public School by a narrow 1-0 win margin.

Former champions St Mary’s SSC (Mazgaon) meanwhile, staved off a stiff challenge from St Dominic Savio (Andheri), carving out a tight 1-0 win. Striker Anwar Ansari scored the decisive goal in the sixth minute.

Two other matches, played between Jamnabai Narsee ‘A’ (Juhu) v St Joseph’s Secondary School (Malad) and Campion School (Colaba) v St Paul’s (Dadar) were goalless draws.