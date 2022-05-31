Mucklow wipes off fiance Carroll from WhatsApp profile over Dubai antics

Billi Mucklow removed the picture from her Whatsapp profile and replaced it with one of just their children

Andy Carroll with fiancee Billi Mucklow

England football star Andy Carroll’s fiancee Billi Mucklow removed his picture from her Whatsapp profile and replaced it with one of just their children after he was pictured with two blonde women in Dubai. He had earlier gate-crashed Mucklow’s hens party in Dubai.



The couple spent the weekend talking over the crisis. According to The Sun, friends said Mucklow left the couple’s Essex home to stay with her parents on Saturday as she is finding it difficult to overcome the situation.

In her bid to go ahead with their wedding, Mucklow wants her partner to show her all the pictures so that she can get an idea as to what really happened that night inside the Dubai hotel, where he was photographed in bed with two women.

Despite being angry with Carroll, she has not yet called off the wedding and is ready to fight to keep her family together.