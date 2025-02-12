Mumbai City looking to break into Top four against FC Goa

A triumph on Wednesday will have the Islanders cap off a league double over FC Goa for the fourth time, having done so earlier in 2017-18, 2021-22, and 2022-23

Unbeaten in 13 matches against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), Mumbai City FC are looking to prevail over their west coast rivals and move up into the top-four in the points table in a crucial game here on Wednesday.

A triumph on Wednesday will have the Islanders cap off a league double over FC Goa for the fourth time, having done so earlier in 2017-18, 2021-22, and 2022-23.

FC Goa are placed second in the table with 36 points from 19 matches, winning 10 games and drawing six.

Mumbai City, fifth in the standings, have 31 points from 19 matches and need to keep the chasing pack at bay to have a chance of making the knockout stage, with only the top six teams making the cut.

Furthermore, If FC Goa lose against Mumbai City, and Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Kerala Blasters away on February 15, the West Bengal-based club, also known as the Mariners, will be crowned as the ISL 2024-25 League winners.

