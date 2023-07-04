Football: Air India take Elite flight!

Air India remained unbeaten as they topped the 12-team league with 31 points from 11 matches (10 wins and a draw)
Pic/Satej Shinde
The Air India team celebrate winning the Mumbai Football Association Elite Div (Corporate) title after their final fixture against Income Tax at the Neville D’Souza Ground, Bandra, yesterday. The airmen beat Income Tax 3-1 with Santosh Koli (23rd min), Arfat Ansari (64th) and Harsh Utekar (91st) netting a goal each for the winners. Lalit Bangera (42nd minute) pulled one back for the taxmen. Air India remained unbeaten as they topped the 12-team league with 31 points from 11 matches (10 wins and a draw).
