MFA League: Tiwana FC clinch Div-II title after defeating Jolly Boys

Updated on: 05 September,2025 09:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Shafhan Solkar opened the scoring for Jolly Boys in the 62nd minute before Tiwana FC scored twice through Bhavik Patil (66th, 69th min)

MFA League: Tiwana FC clinch Div-II title after defeating Jolly Boys

The victorious Tiwana FC team

A spirited Tiwana FC clinched the Mumbai Football Association’s Div-II title, beating Jolly Boys 2-1 in a fast-paced final at the Neville D’Souza turf in 
Bandra recently. 

Shafhan Solkar opened the scoring for Jolly Boys in the 62nd minute before Tiwana FC scored twice through Bhavik Patil (66th, 69th min). Patil also won the Golden Boot for most goals scored while Samarth Patil was adjudged Best Goalkeeper. Coached in their debut season by Ritesh Perambara of Uncle’s Kitchen United, Tiwana FC have thus earned a promotion to Div-I next season. 

