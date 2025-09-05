Shafhan Solkar opened the scoring for Jolly Boys in the 62nd minute before Tiwana FC scored twice through Bhavik Patil (66th, 69th min)
The victorious Tiwana FC team
Shafhan Solkar opened the scoring for Jolly Boys in the 62nd minute before Tiwana FC scored twice through Bhavik Patil (66th, 69th min). Patil also won the Golden Boot for most goals scored while Samarth Patil was adjudged Best Goalkeeper. Coached in their debut season by Ritesh Perambara of Uncle’s Kitchen United, Tiwana FC have thus earned a promotion to Div-I next season.
