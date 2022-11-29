×
My four semi-finalists are Brazil, Argentina, Belgium and England: Wayne Rooney

Updated on: 29 November,2022 02:53 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Legendary footballers Wayne Rooney and Luis Figo feel that the South American giants Brazil and Argentina will make it to the last four of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Wayne Rooney official Instagram account


Brazil has had a great start to their campaign winning both their group matches so far, against Serbia (2-0) and Switzerland (1-0).



Argentina, on the other hand, had a forgettable start as they lost their inaugural group match against Saudi Arabia 1-2. However, they bounced back and won the next against Mexico 2-0.


During the VISA Match Centre on Sports18 and JioCinema, the two legends discussed the probable picks for the semi-finalist spots.

"My four semi-finalists are Brazil, Argentina, Belgium and England." said Rooney, the former England international.

Figo -- the former Portuguese professional footballer -- meanwhile chose Brazil, Spain, Argentina and Netherlands as his last four.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

