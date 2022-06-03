My toughest 10 days, says Scotland skipper after World Cup failure

Scotland captain Andy Robertson was far from his best as Scotland were well beaten 1-3 by Ukraine at Hampden on Wednesday in their first match since Russia’s invasion of their homeland

A dejected Scotland skipper Andy Robertson. Pic/Getty Images

Scotland captain Andy Robertson said missing out on the World Cup rounded off the toughest 10 days of his career after the Liverpool left-back also failed to get his hands on the Premier League and UEFA Champions League (UCL). Robertson was far from his best as Scotland were well beaten 1-3 by Ukraine at Hampden on Wednesday in their first match since Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

Ukraine will now face Wales on Sunday for a place in Qatar later this year, while Scotland’s wait for a first World Cup since 1998 goes on. Robertson attracted criticism for attending Liverpool’s bus parade to celebrate winning the League Cup and FA Cup, just hours after losing the UCL final to Real Madrid.

The Reds had been in contention for an unprecedented quadruple going into the final weeks of the season, but also missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by a point after a thrilling final day. “Personally, it’s been the toughest 10 days of my football career, of course it has been,” said Robertson.

