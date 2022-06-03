Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Relief from flooding unlikely for motorists
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
Loan apps case: Cops don’t help, what do we do, ask victims
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > My toughest 10 days, says Scotland skipper after World Cup failure

My toughest 10 days, says Scotland skipper after World Cup failure

Updated on: 03 June,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Glasgow
AFP |

Top

Scotland captain Andy Robertson was far from his best as Scotland were well beaten 1-3 by Ukraine at Hampden on Wednesday in their first match since Russia’s invasion of their homeland

My toughest 10 days, says Scotland skipper after World Cup failure

A dejected Scotland skipper Andy Robertson. Pic/Getty Images


Scotland captain Andy Robertson said missing out on the World Cup rounded off the toughest 10 days of his career after the Liverpool left-back also failed to get his hands on the Premier League and UEFA Champions League (UCL). Robertson was far from his best as Scotland were well beaten 1-3 by Ukraine at Hampden on Wednesday in their first match since Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

Ukraine will now face Wales on Sunday for a place in Qatar later this year, while Scotland’s wait for a first World Cup since 1998 goes on. Robertson attracted criticism for attending Liverpool’s bus parade to celebrate winning the League Cup and FA Cup, just hours after losing the UCL final to Real Madrid. 




The Reds had been in contention for an unprecedented quadruple going into the final weeks of the season, but also missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by a point after a thrilling final day. “Personally, it’s been the toughest 10 days of my football career, of course it has been,” said Robertson.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK