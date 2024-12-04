Neuer sees red as Bayern crash out after losing to Leverkusen

The visitors eventually broke through in the 69th minute, though, with Tella heading in an Alex Grimaldo cross

Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich were dumped out of the German Cup by holders Bayer Leverkusen as Nathan Tella’s second-half goal secured a 1-0 win for the Bundesliga champions on Tuesday, after Manuel Neuer saw the first red card of his 866-game career.

The 38-year-old rushed out of the box in typical fashion 18 minutes in to the German Cup last-16 clash, taking out an advancing Jeremie Frimpong and seeing a straight red. Neuer’s sending-off brought Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz on for his Bayern debut, 18 months after joining the club.

Bayern, who were already without the injured Harry Kane, dug deep despite the one-man disadvantage and dominated the ball. The visitors eventually broke through in the 69th minute, though, with Tella heading in an Alex Grimaldo cross.

