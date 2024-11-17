“I will try to do everything to put this club in the place that it belongs,” he said. “And I believe a lot that we are going to succeed”

Ruben Amorim

Listen to this article New boss Amorim vows to take Man Utd back where it ‘belongs’ x 00:00

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said on Friday that he would give “everything” to help take the struggling Premier League giants back to the top of English football.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Portuguese boss, who replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag, arrived at the club’s Carrington training complex on Monday following a 4-2 win at Braga in his final match in charge of Sporting Lisbon.



On Friday, United released a video of Amorim’s first interview with the club’s in-house TV channel. United are 13th in the Premier League table after a poor start to the season but are only four points off the top four.

“I will try to do everything to put this club in the place that it belongs,” he said. “And I believe a lot that we are going to succeed.”

Amorim’s first match in charge will be away at struggling Ipswich on November 24, following the international break.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever