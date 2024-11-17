Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Liquor, cash worth Rs 546.84 cr seized
Mumbai: Fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live
Maharashtra elections 2024: FIR against click-happy cop for pic of ballot paper
Mumbai: ‘Mom’ robs actor’s wife out of nearly Rs 1 lakh via texts
Mumbai: ‘Walkability a constant fight for space and safety’
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > New boss Amorim vows to take Man Utd back where it belongs

New boss Amorim vows to take Man Utd back where it ‘belongs’

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

“I will try to do everything to put this club in the place that it belongs,” he said. “And I believe a lot that we are going to succeed” 

New boss Amorim vows to take Man Utd back where it ‘belongs’

Ruben Amorim

Listen to this article
New boss Amorim vows to take Man Utd back where it ‘belongs’
x
00:00

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said on Friday that he would give “everything” to help take the struggling Premier League giants back to the top of English football. 


The Portuguese boss, who replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag, arrived at the club’s Carrington training complex on Monday following a 4-2 win at Braga in his final match in charge of Sporting Lisbon.
 
On Friday, United released a video of Amorim’s first interview with the club’s in-house TV channel. United are 13th in the Premier League table after a poor start to the season but are only four points off the top four. 


“I will try to do everything to put this club in the place that it belongs,” he said. “And I believe a lot that we are going to succeed.” 


Amorim’s first match in charge will be away at struggling Ipswich on November 24, following the international break.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manchester united english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK