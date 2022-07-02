Breaking News
New tech for offside calls at FIFA World Cup

Updated on: 02 July,2022 08:49 AM IST  |  Geneva
FIFA will introduce new technology to improve offside calls at the World Cup in Qatar this year, using a limb-tracking camera system

Representative Image


FIFA will introduce new technology to improve offside calls at the World Cup in Qatar this year, using a limb-tracking camera system.

FIFA said on Friday it is ready to launch semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) that uses multiple cameras to track player movements plus a sensor in the ball and will quickly show 3D images on stadium screens at the tournament to help fans understand the referee’s call.




