New tech for offside calls at FIFA World Cup

FIFA will introduce new technology to improve offside calls at the World Cup in Qatar this year, using a limb-tracking camera system.

FIFA said on Friday it is ready to launch semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) that uses multiple cameras to track player movements plus a sensor in the ball and will quickly show 3D images on stadium screens at the tournament to help fans understand the referee’s call.

