“It is still so far away,” said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who hasn’t talked about his team’s Champions League chances. Brighton striker Deniz Undav had an eventful game at St James’ Park, glancing Kieran Trippier’s inswinging corner into his own net to give Newcastle the lead in the 23rd minute

Newcastle United's English striker Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England. Pic/AFP

Newcastle beat Brighton 4-1 on Thursday to strengthen its third place hold in the Premier League. Three more points will guarantee Newcastle a top-four finish and an automatic spot in the Champions League.

Trippier then curled in a free kick that was nodded in by tall left back Dan Burn just before half-time. Undav made amends for his own-goal by converting Billy Gilmour’s pass to reduce the deficit. Callum Wilson ensured there was no way back with a goal in the 89th and he set up Bruno Guimaraes for a fourth two minutes later.

