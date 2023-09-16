Breaking News
'Neymar coming to India is great for our football ecosystem': Buckingham

Updated on: 16 September,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

The Mumbai side will play six matches in the league phase, home and away, against three teams with Uzbekistan’s Navbahor and Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal being the other two competitors.

Neymar. Pic/Getty Images

Mumbai City FC are all set to embark on their AFC Champions League campaign on Monday against Iranian outfit Nassaji Mazandran at Pune’s Balewadi Stadium.  The Mumbai side will play six matches in the league phase, home and away, against three teams with Uzbekistan’s Navbahor and Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal being the other two competitors.


Coach Des Buckingham believes Nassaji Mazandra are a strong opposition. “Since their season has already started, they are four or five games in, so they are up and running and we are aware of that. But all teams in this tournament are champions in their own right and in their respective countries. So, we are expecting a hard challenge for which we do our best to prepare as much as we can. Also, since this is a match in our backyard, we are very much looking forward to it,” Buckingham told mid-day on Thursday.


Des Buckingham
Des Buckingham


While Buckingham and his boys are looking forward to this one, Indian football fans however, are overly excited about Mumbai City FC’s November 6 clash, against Al Hilal, who have Brazil’s mercurial striker Neymar Jr in their ranks. Buckingham admits this excitement is understandable and even justified. “Neymar coming to India is not just exciting for the Mumbai City FC players and our clubs, but it’s also exciting for Indian football and the fans in the wider spectrum of things. Witnessing some of the world’s best football players in their prime is a once or twice in a lifetime opportunity for fans in our country. 

All of this is exciting for the footballing ecosystem here in India. “When we get closer to that game, we will start focusing more on it, but it’s definitely one that we are very much looking forward to as well,” he added.

Mumbai City’s AFC Champions League matches

>> Sept 18, (home) v Nassaji Mazandran
>> Oct 3, (away) v Navbahor
>> Oct 23, (away) v Al Hilal
>> Nov 6, (home) v Al Hilal
>> Nov 28, (away) v Nassaji Mazandran
>> Dec 4 (home) v Navbahor

