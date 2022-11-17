Neymar joins Brazil squad for first practice session in Turin

×
Updated on: 17 November,2022 07:34 AM IST  |  Turin
PTI , AP |

He left the training session about half-an-hour before his teammates on Tuesday

Brazil’s Neymar (right) during a training session on Tuesday


Neymar took part in Brazil’s training session, his first with the national team ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France, where he finished the first part of the season with Paris Saint-Germain.


He left the training session about half-an-hour before his teammates on Tuesday. Neymar’s PSG teammate Marquinhos also arrived later. The defender had a light practice session on Tuesday. Brazil have begun its World Cup preparations in Turin, Italy, where it will stay until heading to Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.



Also read: Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Lionel Messi sign off for World Cup with a 5-0 victory


The five-time world champions, who are seeking their first FIFA World Cup title in two decades, will be playing their opening fixture against Serbia on November 24. Brazil then face Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

