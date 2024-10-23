The former Barcelona and PSG attacker, 32, had not played since rupturing his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while on international duty in October last year

Neymar

Listen to this article Neymar returns after over a year as Al Hilal beat Al Ain x 00:00

Brazil superstar Neymar returned to action on Monday following more than a year out, with the Al Hilal forward appearing as a second-half substitute in his side’s gripping 5-4 win against Asian champions Al Ain in the UAE.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Barcelona and PSG attacker, 32, had not played since rupturing his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while on international duty in October last year.

Neymar was introduced on 76 minutes of the Asian Champions Elite encounter. By then, the record four-time Asian champions were 5-3 up, thanks to goals from Renan Lodi and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and a Salem Al Dawsari hat-trick.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever