Breaking News
Bombay HC grants bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze
Akasa Air, IndiGo flights get bomb threats
Zeeshan Siddique again visits Mumbai CP's office
BMC issues advisory amid rising turbidity levels, says 'boil and filter water'
MNS nominates party chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit from Mahim
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Neymar returns after over a year as Al Hilal beat Al Ain

Neymar returns after over a year as Al Hilal beat Al Ain

Updated on: 23 October,2024 06:30 AM IST  |  Al-Ain (UAE)
AFP |

Top

The former Barcelona and PSG attacker, 32, had not played since rupturing his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while on international duty in October last year

Neymar returns after over a year as Al Hilal beat Al Ain

Neymar

Listen to this article
Neymar returns after over a year as Al Hilal beat Al Ain
x
00:00

Brazil superstar Neymar returned to action on Monday following more than a year out, with the Al Hilal forward appearing as a second-half substitute in his side’s gripping 5-4 win against Asian champions Al Ain in the UAE. 


The former Barcelona and PSG attacker, 32, had not played since rupturing his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while on international duty in October last year.


Neymar  was introduced on 76 minutes of the Asian Champions Elite encounter. By then, the record four-time Asian champions were 5-3 up, thanks to goals from Renan Lodi and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and a Salem Al Dawsari hat-trick. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

neymar football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK