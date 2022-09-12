Breaking News
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of polls
Mumbai: BEST gears up to earn carbon credits
IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane
Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Neymar takes PSG back to top spot

Neymar takes PSG back to top spot

Updated on: 12 September,2022 10:04 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

The result took PSG back to the top of the table and maintains their unbeaten start to the campaign under new coach Christophe Galtier

Neymar takes PSG back to top spot

Neymar. Pic/AFP


Neymar notched his 10th goal of the season but a lethargic Paris Saint-Germain needed a second-half Gianluigi Donnarumma penalty save to secure a 1-0 win over Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday. 


The result took PSG back to the top of the table and maintains their unbeaten start to the campaign under new coach Christophe Galtier. 

PSG are top on goal difference from Marseille, who also remain unbeaten in the league after beating Lille 2-1 in Saturday’s other game.


Also Read: Donnarumma gets Euro trophy tattoo on arm after Italy’s win in tournament

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
neymar Paris St Germain sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK