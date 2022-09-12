Neymar takes PSG back to top spot

The result took PSG back to the top of the table and maintains their unbeaten start to the campaign under new coach Christophe Galtier

Neymar. Pic/AFP

Neymar notched his 10th goal of the season but a lethargic Paris Saint-Germain needed a second-half Gianluigi Donnarumma penalty save to secure a 1-0 win over Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The result took PSG back to the top of the table and maintains their unbeaten start to the campaign under new coach Christophe Galtier.

PSG are top on goal difference from Marseille, who also remain unbeaten in the league after beating Lille 2-1 in Saturday’s other game.

