Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ninad stars as Cambridge win

Ninad stars as Cambridge win

Updated on: 09 September,2022 08:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Prolific goal-scorer Ninad Mohite netted the only goal of the match. In Div-IV encounters, St Thomas HS (Goregaon) blanked Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission HS (Andheri) 6-0

Ninad stars as Cambridge win

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Cambridge School (Kandivli), recent boy’s U-16 Div-II champions, scored a shock 1-0 win over Campion School (Cooperage Road) in a Ahmed Sailor Cup knockout tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi HS ground, Borivli, on Thursday.


Prolific goal-scorer Ninad Mohite netted the only goal of the match. In Div-IV encounters, St Thomas HS (Goregaon) blanked Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission HS (Andheri) 6-0. Krish Waghela netted four goals, while Karan Agade and Rehan Churihar added one each to complete the big win.

Meanwhile, Dikshant Kabse was bang on target as St. Joseph’s HS (Vikhroli) got the better of Our Lady of Salvation HS (Dadar 1-0, while Children Welfare Centre (Andheri) overcame Jamnabai Narsee School ‘B’ (Juhu) 3-0. Prathiv Chandi struck two goals and Tirth Bajirao slotted home one to seal the win.


