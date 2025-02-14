Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > No forward march for Artetas Gunners

No forward march for Arteta's Gunners!

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:18 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Arsenal manager wary ahead of Leicester clash as Kai Havertz adds to injured frontline that’s already missing Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka

Arsenal players being put through their paces at a training session in Dubai recently. Pics/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday that he is “looking forward” to the challenge of coping without the injured Kai Havertz as he grapples with a deepening striker crisis. The Germany forward, 25, will miss the rest of the season after being told he needs surgery to repair a hamstring injury that he suffered during a training camp in Dubai.


The second-placed Gunners, who are seven points behind Liverpool with 14 games remaining, are now down to the bare bones in forward areas. Gabriel Jesus is out for the season and Bukayo Saka has been absent since December, while Gabriel Martinelli also faces a spell on the sidelines. It leaves the Gunners with only Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri as recognised forward players ahead of Saturday’s match against struggling Leicester.


Coach Mikel Arteta at Arsenal's training session in Dubai
Coach Mikel Arteta at Arsenal’s training session in Dubai


“We were having a great camp in Dubai, recharging, training, having some time off, and then the injury [to Havertz] happened in a very unexpected way. It’s a big blow because of the [other[  injuries that we have,” Arteta told reporters. The Spaniard said despite the lengthy injury list, he was relishing the challenge as he chases Arsenal’s first Premier League title since 2004. 

“[I] Love it and look forward [to fighting for the title]. Let’s see what the team is made of,” he added. Arteta said injuries were inevitable given the huge demands on footballers. “It’s an accident waiting to happen, you know, if you continue to load [players],” he added. He was also disappointed that the club didn’t try harder to bring in reinforcements in January. “We were an individual away from a very risky situation,” he said pointedly.

