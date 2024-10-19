Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Photo of Zeeshan Siddique found on phone of accused arrested by cops
Mumbai: Hand, foot, and mouth disease on rise in city
Mumbai: The mystery of disappearing Juhu strays
Kandivli road rage: Auto drivers, bikers assault each other
Mumbai weather updates: Prepare for rainy weekend, forecasters say
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Odegaard unfit for Bournemouth tie

Odegaard unfit for Bournemouth tie

Updated on: 19 October,2024 06:41 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

The Norway midfielder has been sidelined with an ankle problem suffered on international duty early last month

Odegaard unfit for Bournemouth tie

Martin Odegaard

Listen to this article
Odegaard unfit for Bournemouth tie
x
00:00

Mikel Arteta has revealed Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is nearing a return to fitness after a lengthy injury lay-off and could be fit to face title rivals Liverpool next week.


The Norway midfielder has been sidelined with an ankle problem suffered on international duty early last month. Although Odegaard has not played for the Gunners since August 31, Arteta’s side remain unbeaten in the Premier League and are just one point behind leaders Liverpool ahead of Saturday’s game at Bournemouth. 


The Spaniard said Odegaard would not be ready for this weekend but the situation will be reassessed ahead of next week’s games against Shakhtar Donetsk, in the Champions League, and Liverpool. “I think he’s not going to be fit for this game,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.  


“Next week will be a different story, but again, in that later stage of rehab where he is at the moment, because he’s doing already a lot of the stuff. I think next week will be crucial to understand how close he is.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arsenal english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK