Odegaard unfit for Bournemouth tie

Martin Odegaard

Mikel Arteta has revealed Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is nearing a return to fitness after a lengthy injury lay-off and could be fit to face title rivals Liverpool next week.

The Norway midfielder has been sidelined with an ankle problem suffered on international duty early last month. Although Odegaard has not played for the Gunners since August 31, Arteta’s side remain unbeaten in the Premier League and are just one point behind leaders Liverpool ahead of Saturday’s game at Bournemouth.

The Spaniard said Odegaard would not be ready for this weekend but the situation will be reassessed ahead of next week’s games against Shakhtar Donetsk, in the Champions League, and Liverpool. “I think he’s not going to be fit for this game,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.

“Next week will be a different story, but again, in that later stage of rehab where he is at the moment, because he’s doing already a lot of the stuff. I think next week will be crucial to understand how close he is.”

