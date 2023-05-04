Odegaard: We used anger to bounce back

Skipper Martin says Arsenal utilised their hurt and disappointment of defeat against Manchester City last week to beat Chelsea 3-1; midfielder scores brace

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard celebrates his goal against Chelsea in London on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Arsenal kept the Premier League title fight alive by beating up on a Chelsea team that seems to be in need of life support under Frank Lampard.

Arsenal returned to the top of the standings—for a day at least—by dismantling Chelsea 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday to end a four-game winless run that saw its control of the title race slip away.

The Gunners channelled their disappointment over last week’s 4-1 loss to rival Manchester City into a dominant first-half display, going 3-0 up inside 34 minutes as Chelsea slumped to a sixth straight loss in all competitions under Lampard.

Martin Odegaard scored two nearly identical goals and Gabriel Jesus added the third minutes later. The visitors offered little in response until Chukwunonso Madueke pulled one back in the 65th but never came close to staging a comeback as the hosts saw out the game.

“We came out with a different spirit, a different team to last time [against City],” Odegaard told Sky Sports. “It hurt after the [City] game and we used this anger and the disappointment in this game to bounce back.”

The win puts Arsenal two points above Manchester City atop the standings, but given that Pep Guardiola’s team has two games in hand—including at home against West Ham on Wednesday—it may not stay there for long.

Gunners fan arrested

A football fan has been arrested for shining a laser into the face of Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk during a game against Arsenal in the EPL, Arsenal said on Wednesday.

