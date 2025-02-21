Om Kale’s brace lifts Somaiya to title

CNM took an early lead in the seventh minute through Divit Shetty. CNM continued to press forward, forcing Somaiya’s defence into a series of hurried clearances

The Somaiya Vidyadhar boys U-8 team. Om Kale is second from left in the front row. Pic/Atul Kamble

Riding on striker Om Kale’s brace, Somaiya (Vidyavihar) came from behind to beat CNM (Vile Parle) 3-2 and clinch the MSSA boys U-8 Div II inter-school football title at Azad Maidan on Wednesday.

CNM took an early lead in the seventh minute through Divit Shetty. CNM continued to press forward, forcing Somaiya’s defence into a series of hurried clearances.

Despite multiple attempts by Om to level the score, CNM’s goalkeeper Keethan Jain stood firm, pulling off three crucial saves to deny Somaiya. Just before the halftime whistle, CNM doubled their lead through Dhrumit Parikh for a 2-0 lead. After the break, Om won a free kick just outside the penalty area and delivered a stunning strike into the top left corner, finally beating the impressive Keethan. Six minutes later, Om dribbled past three CNM defenders before finishing past the goalkeeper to make it 2-2.

With both teams running out of time, Somaiya found the breakthrough in the 29th minute, thanks to captain Hiyansh Upadhyay, who with a simple tap-in, sealed the victory.