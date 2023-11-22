Opener to be held in Atlanta, Miami gets final

South American governing body CONMEBOL said the June 20 opener will be staged at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with the final on July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Next year’s 48th edition of the Copa America, featuring 10 South American nations and six North American teams, will start in Atlanta and end in Miami, organizers said Monday.

