Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Opener to be held in Atlanta Miami gets final

Opener to be held in Atlanta, Miami gets final

Updated on: 22 November,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

South American governing body CONMEBOL said the June 20 opener will be staged at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with the final on July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Opener to be held in Atlanta, Miami gets final

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Opener to be held in Atlanta, Miami gets final
x
00:00

Next year’s 48th edition of the Copa America, featuring 10 South American nations and six North American teams, will start in Atlanta and end in Miami, organizers said Monday. 


Also Read: Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves to face trial on sexual assault charge in Spain


South American governing body CONMEBOL said the June 20 opener will be staged at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with the final on July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Copa America football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK