Osasuna shock Athletic to reach second Copa final

Updated on: 06 April,2023 07:49 AM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI |

Osasuna will play the final against either Barcelona or Real Madrid, who meet in the other semi-final at the Camp Nou Stadium on Wednesday.

Representation pic


Osasuna pulled off yet another Copa del Rey upset by eliminating Athletic Bilbao in extra time to reach the final for the first time in nearly two decades.


Late substitute Pablo Ibanez scored with a volley from the edge of the area on a breakaway in the 116th minute on Tuesday to secure a 2-1 aggregate win that sent the Pamplona club to the final for the first time since 2005.



