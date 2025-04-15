‘Our position in the table says it all’

Downcast Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim offers no defence against scathing criticism after 1-4 drubbing by Newcastle leaves them in 14th spot

A disappointed Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim (second from left) after his team’s 1-4 loss to Newcastle on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Ruben Amorim admitted Manchester United’s embarrassing 1-4 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday was the latest in a long line of mistake-filled performances from his troubled team.

The Red Devils slumped to another chastening loss as Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes struck either side of Harvey Barnes’ brace for a rampant Newcastle at St James’ Park. Alejandra Garnacho scored United’s only goal of the night.

“[We made] many mistakes. They were stronger in the second balls, they were a better team, but we did a lot of mistakes which makes it harder to win a game,” Amorim said. “It is a little bit of everything, it is hard to point one thing that goes wrong in these moments,” he added.

United’s 14 league defeats this season are their joint highest in a single Premier League campaign. They last suffered more losses in a top-flight season in 1989-90, when they came 13th, United are languishing in 14th place as they try to avoid their lowest finish since being relegated in 21st place in 1973-74.

“I understand it, but I don’t care,” Amorim said of criticism of his turbulent reign. “Nothing is worse than losing games. People can say whatever they want to say. “I don’t want to defend myself or anything like that, because if you look at our position in the table, it says it all. So let’s move on.

The Red Devils’ captain Bruno Fernandes conceded his team are missing the fighting spirit and consistency required to thrive in the Premier League. “We are in this position because we have not been consistent. We lack being more fearless, being more brave.” he said.

14

No. of EPL losses for Man Utd in ’24-25, second time in the club’s history

