Palace beat Fulham 3-0 to seal SF berth

Crystal Palace's players celebrate in front of their supporters after the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage in Fulham, west London. Pic/AFP

Crystal Palace dispatched Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday to book their place in the semi-finals of the English FA Cup.

Winger Eberechi Eze was the star of the show, curling the ball gloriously past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno from the edge of the box in the 34th minute before turning provider for the second, as Ismaila Sarr headed home his cross from the left just four minutes later.

Substitute Ethan Nwaneri then put the finishing touch in the 78th minute much to the delight of the away crowd, who had already burst into song.

