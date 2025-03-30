Breaking News
Flying of balloons, paragliding banned for 60 days in airport's free flight zone
Cops issue preventive order asking landlords to furnish tenant details online
Hotel brawl case against Saif Ali Khan: Actor Amrita Arora testifies in court
Mumbai Police use AI to track Mulund resident’s stolen phone; two arrested
Panvel Police arrest 27-year-old for fatally shooting man three days ago
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Palace beat Fulham 3 0 to seal SF berth

Palace beat Fulham 3-0 to seal SF berth

Updated on: 30 March,2025 09:02 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

Substitute Ethan Nwaneri then put the finishing touch in the 78th minute much to the delight of the away crowd, who had already burst into song

Palace beat Fulham 3-0 to seal SF berth

Crystal Palace's players celebrate in front of their supporters after the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage in Fulham, west London. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Palace beat Fulham 3-0 to seal SF berth
x
00:00

Crystal Palace dispatched Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday to book their place in the semi-finals of the English FA Cup.


Winger Eberechi Eze was the star of the show, curling the ball gloriously past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno from the edge of the box in the 34th minute before turning provider for the second, as Ismaila Sarr headed home his cross from the left just four minutes later.


Substitute Ethan Nwaneri then put the finishing touch in the 78th minute much to the delight of the away crowd, who had already burst into song.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

fa cup football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK