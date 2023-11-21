Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Palestine face Australia in emotional World Cup qualifiers tie at Kuwait

Palestine face Australia in emotional World Cup qualifiers tie at Kuwait

Updated on: 21 November,2023 08:26 AM IST  |  Seoul
AP , PTI |

Top

Authorities in Kuwait are expecting a big crowd at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium with passionate support for the Palestinians, a team that has never appeared at the World Cup

Palestine face Australia in emotional World Cup qualifiers tie at Kuwait

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Palestine face Australia in emotional World Cup qualifiers tie at Kuwait
x
00:00

An emotional Palestinian team will play Australia on Tuesday at the neutral venue of Kuwait after its World Cup qualifier was moved from the West Bank due to continuing conflict in the region.


Authorities in Kuwait are expecting a big crowd at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium with passionate support for the Palestinians, a team that has never appeared at the World Cup.


Also Read: Indian women’s football team’s Paris dreams over


Palestinian coach Makram Daboub has been unable to call all his usual squad as three of his players were unable to get out of Gaza to report for a training camp in Jordan. Those that have made it are, the Tunisian said, struggling to focus.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK