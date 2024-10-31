Breaking News
Paris Saint-German ordered to close stand after homophobic chanting

Paris Saint-German ordered to close stand after homophobic chanting

01 November,2024  |  Paris
AFP

The LFP brought action against the French champions after abusive chanting at the October 20 game against Strasbourg

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The French League (LFP) on Wednesday ordered Paris Saint-Germain to partially close one of the stands at the Parc de Princes as punishment for homophobic chanting by their fans. 


The sanction will be imposed at the November 5 Ligue 1 match against Lens. The LFP brought action against the French champions after abusive chanting at the October 20 game against Strasbourg. 


The chants, mainly from PSG’s hardcore ‘ultras’ fan base, lasted around 10 minutes and were directed against Marseille ahead of the French champions’ clash with their arch rivals in the southern port city last weekend, which they won 3-0. 


The stadium announcer made two appeals over the tannoy for them to stop. Last season PSG were ordered by the LFP to close the ultras’ stand for one game over a similar incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

