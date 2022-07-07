Paul Pogba returns to Juventus, signs four-year deal: Reports

The France international has been free to negotiate with clubs over his next move since January. Pogba left Manchester United at the end of his contract last month

Paul Pogba

Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer on a four-year contract.

According to a report in Sky Sports, Pogba is expected in Turin on Saturday (July 9) for a medical and to formally sign the contract.

The France international has been free to negotiate with clubs over his next move since January. Pogba left Manchester United at the end of his contract last month.

The move to Italian giants Juventus would mark a return to a club where Pogba spent four years before rejoining Man United in 2016. For Pogba, it will represent an emotional homecoming to the club he left in 2016, having first come to Juve from United in the early stages of his senior career.

