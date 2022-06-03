Breaking News
Pele asks Putin to stop invasion

Updated on: 03 June,2022 08:09 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
Today Ukraine tries to forget, at least for 90 minutes, the tragedy that still engulfs their country, Brazilian football legend, Pele wrote in an open letter to Putin

Pele asks Putin to stop invasion

Football icon Pele


Brazilian football legend Pele called on Wednesday for Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his army’s invasion of Ukraine, as the war-torn country’s national team was set to vie for a World Cup spot. 

“Today Ukraine tries to forget, at least for 90 minutes, the tragedy that still engulfs their country,” Pele wrote in an open letter to Putin, posted on Instagram just before the Ukrainian men’s football team faced Scotland in a World Cup playoff semi-final. 




“I want to use today’s match as an opportunity to make a request: stop the invasion. There is absolutely no justification for this continued violence,” added the three-time World Cup champion. “This conflict is wicked, unjustifiable and brings nothing but pain, fear, terror and anguish...”


