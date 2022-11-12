×
Pele: Brazil will win World Cup again

Updated on: 12 November,2022 08:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Brazil earned a berth in international football’s premier event by going undefeated in qualifying and finishing top of the 10-team South American group, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina

Football legend Pele has said that he believes Brazil will be crowned World Cup champions for a sixth time in Qatar next month. 


Brazil earned a berth in international football’s premier event by going undefeated in qualifying and finishing top of the 10-team South American group, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina.



“You may even think that I am too confident, but I feel that we will see Brazil win again,” Pele, 82, said on social media.

Brazil, who last won the World Cup in 2002, will begin their campaign against Serbia on November 24 and will also meet Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G, reports Xinhua.

