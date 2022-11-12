Pele: Brazil will win World Cup again

Brazil earned a berth in international football’s premier event by going undefeated in qualifying and finishing top of the 10-team South American group, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina

Pele

Football legend Pele has said that he believes Brazil will be crowned World Cup champions for a sixth time in Qatar next month.

Brazil earned a berth in international football’s premier event by going undefeated in qualifying and finishing top of the 10-team South American group, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma: We couldn’t turn up with the ball today

“You may even think that I am too confident, but I feel that we will see Brazil win again,” Pele, 82, said on social media.

Brazil, who last won the World Cup in 2002, will begin their campaign against Serbia on November 24 and will also meet Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G, reports Xinhua.

Also Read: India are the most under-performing team in white-ball history: Michael Vaughan

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever