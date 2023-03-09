Pele’s widow to inherit 30 per cent of his assets

The will states that Marcia Cibele Aoki, Pele’s third and last wife, will inherit his mansion in Guaruja, a seaside resort town south of Sao Paulo, where the couple lived, according to her lawyer Luiz Kignel

Brazilian football legend Pele gestures at his fans during the Subroto Cup.Pic/AFP

The widow of late football legend Pele will inherit 30 per cent of his assets, according to his will, which also mentions a woman who could be Pele’s unrecognised daughter, the widow’s lawyer told AFP on Tuesday.

Also Read: Pele moved to end-of-life care in hospital: Report

The will states that Marcia Cibele Aoki, Pele’s third and last wife, will inherit his mansion in Guaruja, a seaside resort town south of Sao Paulo, where the couple lived, according to her lawyer Luiz Kignel.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever