Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC hopes to collect Rs 1,500 crore property tax in 23 days
Students who fled Ukraine start from scratch... in Russia
Mumbai: Bodies of couple found in Ghatkopar flat bathroom
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself
Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man sets live-in partner on fire
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Peles widow to inherit 30 per cent of his assets

Pele’s widow to inherit 30 per cent of his assets

Updated on: 09 March,2023 09:51 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
AFP |

Top

The will states that Marcia Cibele Aoki, Pele’s third and last wife, will inherit his mansion in Guaruja, a seaside resort town south of Sao Paulo, where the couple lived, according to her lawyer Luiz Kignel

Pele’s widow to inherit 30 per cent of his assets

Brazilian football legend Pele gestures at his fans during the Subroto Cup.Pic/AFP


The widow of late football legend Pele will inherit 30 per cent of his assets, according to his will, which also mentions a woman who could be Pele’s unrecognised daughter, the widow’s lawyer told AFP on Tuesday.


Also Read: Pele moved to end-of-life care in hospital: Report



The will states that Marcia Cibele Aoki, Pele’s third and last wife, will inherit his mansion in Guaruja, a seaside resort town south of Sao Paulo, where the couple lived, according to her lawyer Luiz Kignel.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Pele sao paulo sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK