Pep Guardiola (Pic: File Pic)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that his side should be ready to 'suffer' in the Florida heat when they clash against Juventus in their final Group G match of the ongoing Club World Cup. Both teams have claimed six points from the previous two group stage matches and have sealed their places in the last 16, but the top spot remains up for grabs.

"I'm making the selection tomorrow [Thursday], thinking about the second half because in these conditions we can't play at our rhythm," Guardiola told reporters. "But all the teams have to handle it, so it is what it is. For the next World Cup, people will know [about] it already, but we have to be ready to suffer," he added.

In the Club World Cup, where heat has caused problems at several venues, temperatures are expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius during the match at Camping World Stadium, which kicks off at 3 pm local time.

Guardiola also advised the fans to carry their own water bottles, hats and towels at the stadium, considering the environmental conditions.

"My advice to people is to bring water, hats and towels," he added. Guardiola has rotated his squad so far in the tournament and will be without the suspended Rico Lewis and Argentine teenager Claudio Echeverri, who has an ankle injury which is likely to keep him out for the rest of the tournament.

The Spaniard addressed a viral video which showed the City manager playing beach football with some of the players near the team's base hotel in Boca Raton, South Florida.

Guardiola said it was simply a case of balancing the workload for his team after a long season. "The end of the season was so demanding emotionally. It wasn't the best for consistency and results. I decided we'd do good training but let the players relax for the rest of the day," he said.

"If they want to play golf, go to the pool, on a day off be with their families (that's fine) - otherwise it would be so difficult mentally. It's to keep it fresh in the training sessions, not expending energy before the games because it would be so tough. We didn't lose physical condition after the season," said the 54-year-old Pep Guardiola.

(With AFP Inputs)