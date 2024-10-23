Pep hails consistent City ahead of Sparta clash

City, unbeaten this season, go into the game buoyed by John Stones’ 95th-minute winner at Molineux on Sunday, which kept them on the shoulders of Premier League leaders Liverpool

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has praised the spirit and desire of his Manchester City players after their last-gasp win against Wolves as he prepares for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Sparta Prague.

The 2023 European champions have four points from their first two games in the group stage of the revamped Champions League after a 0-0 draw with Inter Milan and a 4-0 win against Slovan Bratislava. City are playing in European football’s elite club competition for the 14th straight season. Guardiola, speaking Tuesday at his pre-match press conference, said: “How we celebrate when a team now is in the position in the bottom [Wolves], how we celebrate in October, not in May or April like it’s happened, I feel the team still have the passion. They know, how difficult it is to be consistent for six, seven years. You can be consistent for a month, for a season, but six, seven years and still now we are there,” he said.

