'Foden force!' Pep Guardiola hails Phil Foden after FA Cup double

Boss Guardiola applauds young English striker Phil after his twin strikes help Manchester City beat Bristol 3-0 to reach FA Cup quarters; Leicester suffer shocking 1-2 defeat to Blackburn Rovers

Manchester City’s Phil Foden celebrates scoring against Bristol on Tuesday. Pics/Getty Images

Phil Foden struck twice as Manchester City eased into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win against Bristol City, while 2021 winners Leicester suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against second tier Blackburn on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were never in danger of a giant-killing in the fifth round tie at Ashton Gate thanks to Foden’s brace and a late strike from Kevin De Bruyne. Guardiola saluted the impact of England forward Foden, who is starting to recapture his peak form after an inconsistent season.

Kevin De Bruyne scores in the 3-0 win over Bristol at Ashton Gate

Impactful show

“His career was always up, up, up. This season he struggled a bit and was a bit down. But now he’s back for the best bit of the season,” Guardiola said. “His impact has been amazing. Football pays off when you work like he does.”

Also Read: Erling Haaland, the incredible!

City will hope for another boost on Wednesday when Premier League leaders Arsenal, two points ahead of the champions, face Everton in their game in hand. “We’re still alive in three competitions. We’ll see what happens in the future,” Guardiola said.

Pep Guardiola

City took a seventh minute lead when Riyad Mahrez crossed to the far post, where Foden fired into the roof of the net. Foden doubled City’s lead after 74 minutes as Julian Alvarez flicked towards Foden, who produced another clinical finish past Max O’Leary. De Bruyne got the visitors’ third from long-range in the 81st minute to ensure the smoothest of nights for the six-time FA Cup winners.

Foxes booed off

Leicester were booed off after Blackburn ended the Foxes’ bid to reach a second FA Cup final in three seasons. Brendan Rodgers led Leicester to the club’s first ever FA Cup triumph in 2021, but Rovers punished woeful defending from the Premier League side to shatter their hopes of emulating that run.

With Leicester 14th in the top-flight, just three points above the relegation zone, Rodgers made six changes to the side beaten by Arsenal at the weekend and paid the price for his gamble. “If there’s anyone to blame it’s me. I made the changes and sadly it didn’t work,” Rodgers said. “We brought four players into the starting line up who won the FA Cup a couple of seasons ago. But they were better than us and we have to worry about that.” With this win, Rovers have made it to the last eight for the first time since 2015.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever