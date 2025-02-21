Striker Kylian Mbappe nets hat-trick as Madrid dump Man City out of Champions League with 3-1 rout in round of 16 second leg; star forward says team gave it their all in front of home fans

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (centre) shoots to score his third goal during the Champions League match against Man City in Madrid on Wednesday

Listen to this article ‘Perfect night for Real’ x 00:00

Kylian Mbappe was celebrating a ‘perfect night’ with Real Madrid — one that included his third Champions League hat-trick and his club securing a spot in the round of 16 to keep alive its hopes of winning a record 16th European title.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a pair of goals in the first half and another in the second, Mbappe led Madrid to a comfortable 3-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday. The Spanish powerhouse advanced 6-3 on aggregate after a 3-2 first-leg win in England.

“This was a perfect night,¿ Mbappé said. “We wanted to win and this was how to do it. We gave everything in front of our home fans and we won because we produced a great performance against City, who are always difficult to play.”

Mbappe celebrates his hat-trick. Pics/Getty Images

Mbappe joined Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski on the list of players with two hat-tricks in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo has four. Mbappe’s other hat tricks came with Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona in 2021 and in the group stage against Club Brugge in 2019. “Mbappe has the quality to match Cristiano’s numbers, but he has to work a lot because Cristiano has set the bar very high,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Madrid player Jude Bellingham added: “Mbappe is very special and he never stops proving it. He’s a better person than a player and we’re going to benefit from his goals.”

The France star said it was one of his best games since he joined Madrid this season. “Whether this was my best game for Madrid or not, I’m not the best person to analyse. Better that somebody else decides. I’m here to play and to perform on the pitch. I would categorize this as a great team performance,” said Mbappe, adding that he would rather see Madrid face city rival Atletico Madrid instead of Bayer Leverkusen in the next round (draw will be made on Friday).

Mbappe broke the deadlock with a lob in the fourth minute and netted a fine second after combining with his attacking partners. He completed his treble in the second half with a low strike from the edge of the box to reach seven goals in the competition this season in 10 appearances.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever