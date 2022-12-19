Breaking News
PM congratulates Argentina on winning the 2022 football world cup

Updated on: 19 December,2022 11:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
He also congratulated France, the losing finalists, for their spirited performance, tagging French President Emmanuel Macron, who was at the match

PM congratulates Argentina on winning the 2022 football world cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Argentina for winning the 2022 football World Cup - their third time.


"This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!" Modi tweeted, also tagging Argentina President Alberto Fernandez. He also congratulated France, the losing finalists, for their spirited performance, tagging French President Emmanuel Macron, who was at the match.



Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: It’s Argentina now!


"Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron," Modi said in a series of tweets. Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a thrilling final on penalties, after both the teams were locked 3-3 after extra time.

