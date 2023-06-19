Breaking News
Portugal beat Bosnia; Scotland stun Haaland’s Norway

Updated on: 19 June,2023 08:53 AM IST  |  Paris
Scotland have three wins out of three in Group A after coming from behind late on to beat Norway 2-1 on Saturday

Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates his goal v Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal won in Euro 2024 qualifying on Saturday after Scotland produced a stunning late comeback to beat Erling Haaland’s Norway in Oslo. Portugal defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in Lisbon to make it three wins out of three in Group J, with Manchester City star Bernardo Silva opening the scoring a minute before half-time.


Fernandes headed in the second from a Ruben Neves cross in the 77th minute and scored his second, and Portugal’s third, in added time. Portugal are top of Group J with nine points. Scotland have three wins out of three in Group A after coming from behind late on to beat Norway 2-1 on Saturday. 


Also Read: Ronaldo in Portugal squad as new boss Martinez takes charge


It looked as if Norway would get their first win of the campaign after Erling Haaland was fouled in the box on the hour mark by Ryan Porteous and converted the resulting penalty. But then Scotland equalised in the 87th minute through Lyndon Dykes. Scotland snatched the winner with a minute left with Kenny McLean slotting it in.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

