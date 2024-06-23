Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Portugal coach unhappy as fans invade ground

Portugal coach unhappy as fans invade ground

Updated on: 24 June,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Dortmund
AFP |

Top

The Group F match in Dortmund, which Portugal won 3-0, was interrupted on several occasions in the second half as pitch invaders got away from security in an attempt to take a photograph with the 39-year-old superstar

Portugal coach unhappy as fans invade ground

Roberto Martinez

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said it was lucky that none of the multiple fans who invaded the pitch during his team’s Euro 2024 game against Turkey on Saturday had ill intentions after several supporters ran on looking for a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo. 


The Group F match in Dortmund, which Portugal won 3-0, was interrupted on several occasions in the second half as pitch invaders got away from security in an attempt to take a photograph with the 39-year-old superstar. “It is a concern because today we were lucky that the intentions of the fans were good,” Martinez told reporters following the match, after Portugal secured qualification for the last 16. “I think that we all love a fan who recognises the big stars who are icons in their lands.”


Euro 2024 cristiano ronaldo football sports news Sports Update

