Premier League: Chelsea closing in on Man City’s Sterling

Raheem Sterling. Pic/AFP

Chelsea are closing on the first major signing of the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge after reportedly agreeing personal terms with Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.

Sky Sports reported that Sterling’s move to London is “imminent” although a fee is yet to be agreed between the clubs. Sterling, 27, is into the final year of his contract at the Etihad, but City are expected to hold out for a fee in the region of GBP45 million ($54 million).

The England international has won four Premier League titles among nine major trophies since joining City from Liverpool in 2015.

