Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: City to witness heavy rains today, IMD issues red alert
Entry to beaches will be restricted on heavy rainfall warning days after 10 am'
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena battle spills over to local polls
Two killed, 38 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe reportedly shot during campaign speech
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Premier League Chelsea closing in on Man Citys Sterling

Premier League: Chelsea closing in on Man City’s Sterling

Updated on: 08 July,2022 07:41 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

The England international has won four Premier League titles among nine major trophies since joining City from Liverpool in 2015

Premier League: Chelsea closing in on Man City’s Sterling

Raheem Sterling. Pic/AFP


Chelsea are closing on the first major signing of the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge after reportedly agreeing personal terms with Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.

Sky Sports reported that Sterling’s move to London is “imminent” although a fee is yet to be agreed between the clubs. Sterling, 27, is into the final year of his contract at the Etihad, but City are expected to hold out for a fee in the region of GBP45 million ($54 million). 




The England international has won four Premier League titles among nine major trophies since joining City from Liverpool in 2015. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Raheem Sterling manchester city chelsea football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK