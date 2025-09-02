Liverpool completed the summer’s headline deal, securing Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in a British record £125 million transfer. The Reds’ total summer expenditure soared beyond £400 million, underlining their ambitions to maintain Premier League dominance

The Premier League ’s summer transfer window slammed shut on Monday, concluding a historic period of spending that saw clubs shell out record sums in pursuit of domestic and European glory. Liverpool led the charge with eye-catching moves for Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, but the rest of England’s elite were not far behind, as Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United all flexed their financial muscle.

Liverpool break the bank for Isak and Wirtz

Joining Isak at Anfield is Florian Wirtz, who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial £100 million, potentially rising to £116 million with add-ons. The German playmaker, considered one of Europe’s brightest young talents, declared his intent to "win everything every year" with the reigning champions.

Guardiola turns the page at City

Manchester City made a surprise move by bringing in Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain in a £26 million deal. The Italian goalkeeper, fresh off a Champions League triumph with PSG, replaces Ederson, who is expected to join Turkish side Fenerbahce.

United reshape attack, let Sancho leave

Manchester United completed a major attacking overhaul under manager Ruben Amorim, highlighted by the £73 million acquisition of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. He joins a revamped forward line that now also includes Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, part of a £200 million shake-up.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho departed Old Trafford on loan to Aston Villa, following a difficult spell at the club and an underwhelming loan stint at Chelsea. Sancho is hopeful that Unai Emery can breathe new life into his career, just as he did for Marcus Rashford, now at Barcelona.

Grealish seeks revival at Everton

In one of the most surprising moves, Jack Grealish left Manchester City for a season-long loan to Everton, four years after his £100 million arrival from Aston Villa. Once seen as a marquee signing, Grealish struggled with form and discipline, but a strong start at Goodison Park hints at a potential revival.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Spurs make bold moves

Arsenal snapped up Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting Lisbon for £64 million, finally landing the powerful striker Mikel Arteta has long coveted.

Chelsea added Alejandro Garnacho for £40 million from Manchester United, providing Enzo Maresca with pace and unpredictability on the flanks.

With Isak gone, Newcastle United turned to Nick Woltemade, spending a club-record £69 million on the towering German forward.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur secured Dutch sensation Xavi Simons from Leipzig for £51 million, as new boss Thomas Frank aims to inject creativity and flair into his midfield.