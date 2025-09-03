The 23-year-old made more than 100 appearances for Leverkusen after joining in 2021 and played a key role in their Bundesliga title victory in 2023-24

Donnarumma, who will wear the 99 shirt, was an integral part of the PSG team that won the Champions League last season, and was in goal for Italy when they won Euro 2020. But his omission from PSG’s Super Cup squad changed things. “To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me,” said Donnarumma, whose signing was announced a day after the summer transfer window closed. “I’m joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by one of the greatest managers in the history of football, Pep Guardiola . This is a club every player would love to join.”

Manchester City confirmed the signing of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday after selling the long-serving Ederson to Fenerbahce. Donnarumma, 26, has penned a five-year deal at the Etihad for a reported fee of £26 million (Rs 306.88 crore).

Hincapie to Arsenal

Arsenal signed Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen. Hincapie can make a permanent move to Arsenal for £45 million (R531.16 crore) at the end of the current campaign. The 23-year-old made more than 100 appearances for Leverkusen after joining in 2021 and played a key role in their Bundesliga title victory in 2023-24.

Spurs sign Kolo Muani

Tottenham announced the signing of Randal Kolo Muani on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The 26-year-old forward joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt early in the 2023-24 campaign but has struggled to convince in the French capital.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus and scored 10 goals in 22 appearances for the Italian club. ”I’m really happy and very proud to be at such a great club,” Kolo Muani said in a club statement. Manchester United completed the deadline-day signing of Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens for 21 million euros (R215.59 crore) plus add-ons, also moving on big-money flops Rasmus Hojlund, Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Big revamp for Man Utd

Manchester United have revamped their forward line, signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko for combined fees totalling around £200 million. Amorim was also keen to boost his goalkeeping options after poor starts to the season for Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

