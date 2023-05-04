PSG set for Messi divorce after suspending superstar

Having at one point looked set to secure Messi’s signature for another season, the Qatar-owned club briefed a month ago that the player was now “much more likely” to depart at the campaign’s end when his contract expires

Paris Saint-Germain’s relationship with Lionel Messi is set to end after two underwhelming years following the French champions’ decision to suspend the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner for going on an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

Greeted as a hero by adoring supporters when he arrived in Paris from Barcelona in August 2021, Messi was supposed to be the man to deliver PSG elusive Champions League success. It has not worked out and some of those fans had recently turned against a player they see as a symbol of all the club have done wrong in focusing on superstar signings while failing to build a genuinely competitive team.

Having at one point looked set to secure Messi’s signature for another season, the Qatar-owned club briefed a month ago that the player was now “much more likely” to depart at the campaign’s end when his contract expires.

This week’s events are surely the final straw. Messi, who will be 36 in June, played in PSG’s insipid 1-3 home defeat by Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday. He then travelled to Saudi Arabia to fulfil commitments as part of a contract with the country’s tourist office.

As a result he missed a training session pencilled in for Monday following the weekend defeat. PSG acted swiftly to punish Messi, despite his status as one of

the sport’s greats.

