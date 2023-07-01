Breaking News
PSG coach Christophe Galtier in racism probe

Updated on: 01 July,2023 08:01 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

RMC Sport published reports quoting a leaked email from former Nice director of football Julien Fournier to the club's owners, in which he accused Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the squad

Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier and his son have been detained as part of an investigation into racism allegations at one of his former clubs, Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme told The Associated Press.


Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were placed in custody for questioning on Friday. Galtier, who is on his way out of PSG but still under contract, denied accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice.


Also Read: PSG loses at home in French league for 1st time this season


RMC Sport published reports quoting a leaked email from former Nice director of football Julien Fournier to the club’s owners, in which he accused Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the squad.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

