PSG’s Hakimi charged with rape

Updated on: 04 March,2023 09:38 AM IST  |  Paris
Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors on Thursday about accusations made by a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged.

Achraf Hakimi


Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi was charged with rape on Friday, French prosecutors said. Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors on Thursday about accusations made by a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged.


The Madrid-born player, who was a key part of Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, trained with his PSG teammates on Friday morning. A PSG spokesman said the club “gives its support” to Hakimi and “places its trust in the justice system.” 



