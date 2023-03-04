PSG’s Hakimi charged with rape

Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors on Thursday about accusations made by a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged.

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi was charged with rape on Friday, French prosecutors said. Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors on Thursday about accusations made by a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged.

The Madrid-born player, who was a key part of Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, trained with his PSG teammates on Friday morning. A PSG spokesman said the club “gives its support” to Hakimi and “places its trust in the justice system.”

