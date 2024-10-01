Punish fans, players: Atletico boss Simeone after Madrid derby is halted briefly

People who have committed incidents should be sanctioned by the club. We don’t need these people

Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has called for both fans and players to be punished after the Madrid derby was suspended for over 20 minutes due to objects being thrown onto the pitch.

The incident occurred in the 64th minute after Real Madrid’s Eder Militao scored the opening goal. Just five minutes later, referee Busquets Ferrer, after twice sending a warning over the loudspeaker, ordered the players to the dressing room because of the number of objects thrown from the stands into Courtois’s area. The match eventually resumed, with Angel Correa scoring a late equaliser for Atletico, and the game ended 1-1.

“People who have committed incidents should be sanctioned by the club. We don’t need these people. We need the people who accompany and support us. They harm the club, but be careful: that does not justify generating situations that we, the protagonists, generate,” Simeone told DAZN.

“We all have to help. The people who have thrown those lighters, it’s not right. But maybe it doesn’t help when us, the protagonists, undermine people, charge against people, provoke people and then people get angry. “People have no other way of doing it, in a bad way, which is not right, but we also have to try to be calm, to understand the situations, that you can celebrate a goal without staring at the stands, charging against the stands, making gestures... because then people get angry,” he added.

