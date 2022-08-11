Breaking News
At Ghatkopar station, passengers get back their platform space
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a multi-coloured mess
Mumbai sees a big leap in Covid-19 cases
Mukesh Khanna equates 'girls asking for sex' to prostitutes
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Qatar football World Cup to start a day earlier to give hosts opening game

Qatar football World Cup to start a day earlier to give hosts opening game

Updated on: 11 August,2022 10:08 AM IST  |  Berlin
IANS |

Top

The match between Qatar and Ecuador on November 20 would start at 7pm (1700 GMT) at Al Bayt Stadium. FIFA is yet to comment on the issue

Qatar football World Cup to start a day earlier to give hosts opening game

Representational images. Pic/iStock


The upcoming football World Cup is to start a day earlier than planned to allow hosts Qatar playing the first match.


DPA and other media have learnt that the council of the world governing body FIFA is dealing with an according request.
 
The match between Qatar and Ecuador on November 20 would start at 7pm (1700 GMT) at Al Bayt Stadium. FIFA is yet to comment on the issue. 

Under the original tournament format the game would have been the third of four matches scheduled for the first day, November 21, starting with the Netherlands v Senegal and the other games being England v Iran and the United States v Wales.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

FIFA World Cup 2022 football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK