Qatar football World Cup to start a day earlier to give hosts opening game

The match between Qatar and Ecuador on November 20 would start at 7pm (1700 GMT) at Al Bayt Stadium. FIFA is yet to comment on the issue

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The upcoming football World Cup is to start a day earlier than planned to allow hosts Qatar playing the first match.

DPA and other media have learnt that the council of the world governing body FIFA is dealing with an according request.



The match between Qatar and Ecuador on November 20 would start at 7pm (1700 GMT) at Al Bayt Stadium. FIFA is yet to comment on the issue.

Under the original tournament format the game would have been the third of four matches scheduled for the first day, November 21, starting with the Netherlands v Senegal and the other games being England v Iran and the United States v Wales.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever