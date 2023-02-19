Qatar shaikh enters bidding war for Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani “today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club”, his press release said ahead of Friday’s “soft” deadline for bidders

A consortium led by a Qatari banker announced Friday it had submitted an offer to take full control of Manchester United, with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe also reported to have lodged a bid.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani “today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club”, his press release said ahead of Friday’s “soft” deadline for bidders.

Ratcliffe’s company Ineos is the only other bidder to have officially declared an interest, keen to expand a sporting portfolio that already includes French side Nice and Swiss team FC Lausanne-Sport, as well as the cycling team Ineos Grenadiers.

