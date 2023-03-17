Rafael Nadal to play at Monte Carlo Masters

Nadal has been absent from the courts since his Australian Open second round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald, where he aggravated a hip injury. The Spaniard had also withdrawn from the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open due to grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in his left leg

Rafael Nadal

The 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has prepared to return to action after recovering from a hip flexor injury as he has signed up to compete in the Monte Carlo Masters, starting from April 8, the organisers of the clay court tournament said.

Nadal has been absent from the courts since his Australian Open second round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald, where he aggravated a hip injury. The Spaniard had also withdrawn from the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open due to grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in his left leg.

Also read: Rafael Nadal is still favourite to win French Open: Boris Becker

“Rafa was the first player to sign up. He wants to play in Monaco and is giving himself every chance to be able to participate in this tournament that he loves so much, and which he has won eleven times in singles, including a record eight consecutive titles between 2005 and 2012,” tournament Director David Massey said in a statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever