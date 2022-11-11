Rape trial: Benjamin Mendy denies being danger to women

Prosecution lawyer, Timothy Cray KC, accused Mendy of seeing the alleged victims as just “things to be used for sex”

Representation pic

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy denied being “a danger to women” as he gave evidence for a third day of his trial for a string of sexual offences including rape, attempted rape and sexual assault. Prosecution lawyer, Timothy Cray KC, accused Mendy of seeing the alleged victims as just “things to be used for sex”.

The 28-year-old denied that allegation, but admitted to regrets over a party lifestyle that he described as being on a “fast train” that kept going until he was arrested and initially spent time in jail after being remanded in custody.

