Rashford likely to miss tie v Wolves

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford (below) could miss Saturday’s game against Wolverhampton with a leg injury, potentially hurting Manchester United’s chances of earning a Champions League place. United manager Erik ten Hag said Friday it was “more than doubtful” his leading scorer would be available for the weekend.

“He has a problem,” Ten Hag said. “He’s a big question mark for tomorrow.” Rashford’s absence would be a major blow to United after back-to-back losses in the Premier League. The England striker has had the most prolific season of his career, scoring 29 goals to help fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in November.

Better news for United is the return to fitness of Raphael Varane after the France defender was injured against Sevilla last month. But finding goals without Rashford is an issue Ten Hag has struggled with this season.

