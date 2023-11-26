Rashford to miss UCL match against Galatasaray

The loss put United’s hopes of advancing to the knockouts in the balance

Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United’s Champions League game at Galatasaray next week after UEFA confirmed a one-match ban.

Rashford was sent off for rough play following a challenge on Elias Jelert in United’s 4-3 loss to Copenhagen earlier this month. United manager Erik ten Hag described it as “harsh,” but UEFA confirmed the decision by referee Donatas Rumsas had been upheld after a VAR review. The loss put United’s hopes of advancing to the knockouts in the balance.

