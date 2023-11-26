Breaking News
Mumbai: Commuters’ dismay, hawkers’ delight
One lakh ride on Navi Mumbai metro in week
Mumbai: Expansion on the cards for ‘Happy Fleet’
Mumbai crime: 22 years later, man held for double murder
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Machine failures plague tunnel rescue
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Rashford to miss UCL match against Galatasaray

Rashford to miss UCL match against Galatasaray

Updated on: 26 November,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Manchester
AP , PTI |

Top

The loss put United’s hopes of advancing to the knockouts in the balance

Rashford to miss UCL match against Galatasaray

Marcus Rashford

Listen to this article
Rashford to miss UCL match against Galatasaray
x
00:00

Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United’s Champions League game at Galatasaray next week after UEFA confirmed a one-match ban.


Rashford was sent off for rough play following a challenge on Elias Jelert in United’s 4-3 loss to Copenhagen earlier this month. United manager Erik ten Hag described it as “harsh,” but UEFA confirmed the decision by referee Donatas Rumsas had been upheld after a VAR review. The loss put United’s hopes of advancing to the knockouts in the balance.


Also Read: Europa League: Marcus Rashford's return a big boost for Man United


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Marcus Rashford manchester united uefa champions league football sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK